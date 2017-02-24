RelateHost Review

Headquarter: Irving, Texas

Other Offices: Chennai, India

Services Offered: SSD Hosting, WordPress Hosting, Joomla Hosting, Dedicated, web hosting, reseller hosting, Enterprise hosting, domain services or on-demand IT solutions, dedicated servers, shared hosting, SSL certificate and domain name registration services

Target Customers: Hosting solutions to individuals, small businesses, and enterprises worldwide

Data Center Location: Chicago and Austin

Key Selling Points: Offering Top Quality Shared Hosting Services At Wallet, leverages on technological prowess, skilled workforce, state of the art equipment to meet the challenges and demands of customers worldwide, Friendly Prices; diversified service portfolio, prompt and friendly support; reliable, and high on quality and affordability

Support: 24/7/365

