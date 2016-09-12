ServerPronto Review

Service Provided

Serverpronto takes the responsibility of hosting the company’s website by doing two things. Firstly the company gives you a suitable domain name and then provides you with the suitable software that will benefit you. These two things when applied together will provide you with the support that you need to make sure that your website is stable and working. This service provider is considered to be a good option for those business houses that are seriously looking for a way to increase their presence online. There is no sharing of server involved with this company so the performance of the website is never hampered.

Company Reputation

The company started off pretty small and the market took time to warm up to the services offered by the company. Once the market accepted the company, the services of this company took the market by storm and this company has become very popular today.

Features

Serverpronto assures its customers of maximum uptime at all times of the day. With this service provider you will have the whole server at your disposal, so as a result you will have complete control over the resources within the server. By using the services of this service provider you can operate a website that requires hard of high specification without facing any technical problems at all. In certain cases you can use a CPU customized as per your needs. You will also be given a RAM and bandwidth that you can utilize on a dedicated server.

Performance

The quality of services is absolutely top notch considering the low prices that the company charges. As a users you will be very pleased with the services. This service provider gives the users servers that are not only quick but responsible so the flow of work is never disrupted.

Customer service

The customer service is absolutely top notch in this company. it does not matter whether you are using the server for reselling, gaming, picture, email, tinkering or web developing. This company provides a good experience and is equipped to hos resources through websites. Since you have the entire server to yourself the performance of your website is not dependant on other websites. So you can attract more traffic to your website. This is a huge advantage for all the users. The company offers great customer services as it is very prompt in helping any client who faces technical problems with the website. The company has a toll free number that the customers can contact on the 24hr basis. The service provider employs a team to provide technical assistance to the customers when they need it the most. The strong customer support provided by the service provider is what draws people to this company. This company is just perfect for those that want to avail web hosting services for reasonable prices. In spite of the low prices the company never compromises on quality of the services that are provided.

