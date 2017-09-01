SEO Friendly Solid state drive SSD hosting

Solid state drive – SSD hosting

Solid state drive or SSD hosting is the popular hosting uses solid state drives for data storage. SSD has created graphs to visualize increase in performance over HDD storage. It offers daily backups and more reliable services to the customers. SSD is basically more resistant to physical shock, less latency, run more quietly. It has a significant improvement on hosting speed as it is a flash storage device without moving mechanical components. As a result, SSD hosting offers increased security and reliability to their customers.

SEO SSD Hosting

Whenever you choose right platform to host content on each unique class C IPs, reliable and fastest hardware is the primary source. Data, content and web pages have no limitation, that is why SSD SEO server is always popular as giving high performance. SSD hard drives provide excellent performance to make sure your SEO delivering great opportunities to reach top ranks. But customers won’t settle for reliability only. This SSD drives provide main drive configuration to high-performance servers. These drives include low mechanical failures.

When We Require SSD SEO Servers

For a faster startup, SSD servers are there to help you with this with no spin-up. Through advanced technology, faster application launch times. As above mentioned SSD use silent operation process due to almost no moving parts. It offers consistent read performance along with high mechanical reliability. Customers get quick random access with low read latency times. Through its file fragmentation, customers won’t face any problems.

Excellent Storage Technology – SSD Hosting

SSD technology offers unmatched hard drive performance. In addition, its access times and rates are impossible to achieve with the traditional disk-based system. It is ideal for high availability web applications that virtually eliminated, utilize bandwidth and server processing. As a result, clients can get database access with excellent server performance of their application.

Benefits – SSD Hosting

SSD comes with some useful features also, including:

Quickly access tables

High-performance web applications

Transaction logs

Storage indexes

Visualization

High concurrent access databases

High-end storage and Caching

Advantages of SSD Hosting

SSD server advantages mainly related to better performance, more efficiency, and excellent reliability.

Performance- Loading time of your websites has a significant impact on visitor satisfaction, conversion rates, and time on site. A slow site will distract visitors, and they will purchase products from other websites. SSD increase performance in comparison to traditional HDD storage.

Latency- Latency can create different to page speed particularly in database applications like Magento, WordPress or Drupal.

Great Reliability- Due to no mechanical and moving parts, SSD may suffer less wear and tear. SSDs failure rate only 0.5%, while HDDs failure rate is between 2-5%. As a result, SSDs are ten times more reliable. Moreover, it quickly restored backups.

Eco-friendly- SSDs produce less heat than traditional HDDs due to no moving parts. Their major power drain is cooling so it can result in energy savings within data centers. SSDs also consume just 2-5 watts, on the other hand, HDD consumes between 6-15 watts.

Switch to SSD Hosting

Faster and reliable than SATTA or spinning disks

Electronic and Greener – Saves electricity to approx. 5 times, Website speed increases, thus better Google ranking

Spinning disks is a mechanical device using magnetic spinning data platter with a data arm that reads and writes data to the drive. With time, capacity and speed of such drives have increased and now can store up to 8TB of data.

Use: Backup High Volume data, Less intensive applications

Variations:

7.2K SATA (SATA = Serial Advanced Technology Attachment) – uses sold workhorses

+/- 80 IOPS

10K SAS (SAS = Serial Attached SCSI)

+/- 120 IOPS

15K SAS

K – disks rotate per minute

+/- 180 IOPS

Disadvantages & Limitations

Expensive- SSD server is generally more expensive than traditional HDD hosting along with typical SSDs costing around five times more for equal capability. As technology is better, the rates are coming down. Therefore, hosting providers usually have limitations on the amount of disk space and more costly.

Low Capacity- SSD includes 1TB capacity while HDD has a capacity around 4TB. So customers will find disk allocation much less as compared to HDD hosting.

Performance- depends on the spinning speed of disk

