Superb-Net Web host Review

All about Superb.net

Now if you are consulting many websites hoping to come across a review on Superb.net, the chances of finding an honest one is very less. The purpose of this review is to give you an honest picture about the various web hosting services provided by Superb.net.

Services provided

The company provides 1to1 hosting services and as an add on you also get a free website builder that permits you to construct a website in three easy steps. So now you see that you do not have to pay a web designer tons of money to design a website. Superb.net uses plesk control panel to manage the website in a simple fashion. This kind of control panel is so easy to use that any person can use this without any hesitation. Now this service provider has various price plans so people with various budgets can avail the services. It does not matter if you want to go for a shared server or a VPS this company has it all. The service provider allows all of their customers to perform all their web hosting activities using a windows platform. All services are provided with sufficient disk space and limitless traffic.

Profile of the Company

The company has been around since 1996. So you see that the company has been trying to provide web hosting services the same time the internet was invented. The company started out with limited capacity back then but today it managed to build an impressive customer base. The company worked really hard in solving all the technical problems in the past and providing the customers with flawless services.

Good Customer Service

This service provider gives excellent customer service; you will rarely come across a customer that has faced issues with this company. Most service providers promise their customers 99% uptime but Superb.com is the first company that gives 100% uptime. As a customer you do not have to worry about the price as the company has services fit enough for any budget. The company also provides customized packages for customers. This is something that is well appreciated by the customers.

Company’s Performance

The company’s performance has been flawless so far. The services of this company are so good that users recommend this company very often. However to be absolutely sure you should do some research on the internet. The company refunds money to those customers who are not satisfied with the services of the company in anyway. It is very rare to come across a company that is excellent at all levels. This particular service provider gives strong and stable web hosting services through excellent customer support.

Reputation of the Company

This service provider has already made quite a reputation for its self. When the company started out it was pretty small and offered limited services but today it has become noticeable company. The company worked really hard in improving its services by solving all the technical problems that it would face.

