Are you running a Windows platform? Windows is one of the most popular platforms (second to Linux). The difference between the two is the software. Let's take a look at Windows web hosting, and go over the pros and cons.

Windows Web Hosting: What Is It?

Web hosting is essentially the uploading of your content to a server. The Windows web hosting environment runs on the same server as your content is stored, taking care of all required actions involved in your website running smoothly. Not only does this environment process requests from site visitors, it also calls up additional programs used to keep the site functional.

Pros

Windows web hosting is very reliable when it comes to hosting solutions, and it is just as versatile as Linux. It allows you to host multiple websites from a single account, create subdomains, run websites that are database-friendly, and develop server-side utilities on your website.

Probably the biggest benefit of Windows web hosting is that it is highly compatible with Windows operating systems, which means you are able to work with .NET framework and ASP. This adds up to an engaging website that more people enjoy visiting and find useful. An added advantage: your site performs faster, and is less complicated to develop.

If you use Windows web hosting, you can rely on the server to run your small business online. You are also able to manage various aspects of your business through the server as well.

Unlike other hosting options, you don't need to learn a new programming language. It is just simpler and easier to understand, which makes it great for small business owners.

Windows web hosting gives you the power to run sites with included Access or SQL databases. While it's true that other operating systems will work with these programs, you don't need to know as much in terms of programming languages to get the job done. Just rely on the Windows developer tools to integrate an Access database into your website. This gives visitors to your site easy access to the data contained in the database, which might be products you have in your storefront, different types of services you offer, or general information pertaining to your business or industry.

Cons

Certain content management systems and programs are not Windows platform-friendly, and are Unix- or Linux-exclusive. It isn't a big list, though, so you'll just have to assure that you aren't running anything on CGI or Perl.

Sometimes, it isn't as stable as it should be. This leads to unwanted downtime, slower speeds, and the much despised rebooting.

It is not free-licensed software, so the cost can seem a bit higher than other web hosting solutions. However, keep in mind that it is leagues easier to build and maintain, which could mean lower costs.

Do some research on options, and see if you'll actually realize cost savings in the long run. Rather than hiring a team of techs, maybe you can rely on those already in-house to keep things under control.

For most companies, the pros outweigh the cons. The number of Windows-based websites is on the rise, and numerous web hosting sites have added Windows OS servers or converted servers on the network to Windows to respond to this shift. As with any decision you make for your business, do some research before you decide if this hosting option is right for you.

