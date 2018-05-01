Businesses Brand Recognition With Social Media Networking Giants

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Social Media Networking Giants

Accounts Necessity For Business- Social Media Networking Giants

There is no doubt that, Social Media sites have snatched advertising revenues from traditional media. Almost all the businesses are using them for brand recognition and reputation. When asked to name few of social sites, ‘Facebook’, ‘Twitter’, ‘Instagram’, ‘Pinterest’, ‘Google+’, ‘Linkedin’ and ‘SiteGeek’ comes to our mouth. If you search on Google, you will find that the number of such websites is increasing day by day. If you visit any of the business websites, you are going to find icons in the footer or in a sidebar or in header right, which are links to these social websites, where these businesses have an account. Every business considers that social networking sites serve their business best, that is why they are maintaining, updating, pushing regular content over them, adding followers and replying to the comments or reviews of followers regularly and on a continuous basis.

Real World Categories – Social Media Networking Giants

Members on social media websites belongs to different categories in real world like Computers(Internet, Searching, Web, Software, Web design and development, E-mail, Graphics, Operating System, Programming, Languages, Chat Multimedia and more), Recreation, Travel, Reference, Education, Science, Social Science, Regional, Europe, Business, Arts, Music, Museums, Maps, Games, Role-playing, Society, Religion, Spirituality, Government, Financial Services, Food, Consumer Goods and Services, Companies, Construction and Maintenance, Television, Video games, action, business services and many more.

It cannot be assumed that all the social networking sites may be having members from all the categories mentioned above. Businesses do need to take care of the population size of individual category members before starting with one of such social sites, for example, if it is hosting business, then the best social site is “SiteGeek.com”, where hosting related audience is prevalent.

Choosing Best Social Networking Website – Social Media Networking Giants

Businesses are now smart enough, that they don’t throw their content on any of the traditional Media like newspapers, TV and Radio commercials. They first do research, know their customer base and then select the best option, where their efforts pay maximum profitability. So, we see, businesses are now going behind the customers. Not all customers are available on all social networking sites. They are also choosing them according to specialization. So, businesses also need to devote time, effort and money on research to find which social sites are best suits their business.

Companies also need to keep an eye on the developments on these social networking sites. New such sites are emerging and posing competition to the existing ones and who knows, if one may replace the old one. We have examples of Pinterest, Tumblr, Youtube, Google+ and SiteGeek.

Facebook – Used by every business is the innovation of Mark Zuckerberg and his friends at Harvard. Facebook has its members all over the world. It allows unlimited sharing of thoughts, links and does not impose any content limitation.

Twitter – Allows only 140 characters of the message, sometimes members are unhappy with such limitation. Its searchable shortcut #hashtab is amazing, as words with #hashtag are shown to other members when they tweet related information

Linkedin – It is famous among businesses. Most professionals are its members. Businesses consider LinkedIn account important for their business reputation.

Instagram and Pinterest – One of the best sites for photo sharing. Businesses use them to share photographs of their products or services

Tumblr – Everything can be shared on it, you can create blogs, share images, videos and podcasts.

Youtube – Best social media website for sharing videos

Google+ – What can be said about this, it is of Google. It is growing faster than any of other social media site, due to the tools it is offering like Google Maps, Google+ Reviews and Hangouts which allows video conference with 10 people at a time and all this free of cost.

SiteGeek – It empowers individuals, web developers, and businesses to make educated buying decisions when researching web hosting solutions. SiteGeek.com is a trusted provider of current, unbiased, comprehensive web host reviews and reports developed using in-depth, real-time, data-driven tracking, social media sentiment analysis, and real user commentary.

You are expected to have your social media account to one or all of these above-mentioned websites. You are trying to build, a reputation of your company, diligently and intelligently.