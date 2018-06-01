Earning affiliate commissions with Affiliate Marketing

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Earning affiliate commissions

Earning affiliate commissions

Most of the companies have affiliate program installed and configured on the server, which tracks referrals from affiliate websites that promote their services. The link provided to the member contains a variable required for the affiliate program to authenticate a sales transaction.

Sales referral URLs launched when a newly created user logs into his CP for the first time, via the same browser when redirected by banner to the signup page.

Working on Affiliate Program

When a website visitor clicks a link on your site, it sends a request to our, Affiliate Program Server with an assortment of variables that define the affiliate transaction (such as the unique ID of the exchange participant).

Affiliate Program Server sets cookies in Potential Customer's browser about which Affiliate Site, text link, banner advertisement, or product link used in the exchange.

This cookie will identify the open transaction.

Next, a new record opened in the database of referrals on the Affiliate Program Server. The opened record consists of two parts – the first one filled with customer-related data, and the second one remains empty. Then Potential Customer is redirected to your signup page.

Once the signup is complete, the program sends a request to each of the Affiliate Servers (if you have more than one). Only one of them (depending on a cookie) will start the affiliate program.

The other servers will ignore the request.

For each Affiliate Program, this request would have to pass different parameters, which has configured in the program interface. At the same time, Affiliate Program Server reads cookies from the customer's browser. The affiliate program finds the detailed database record using the cookie information and fills it with the received signup data. Then, it opens a new sale transaction.

Very recently, the company added new features to Google AdSense, including preset color palettes to coordinate colors for the Websites and the ads, automatic user feedback mechanisms, and reporting tools that tell participants their click-through rates and how much money they've made at any given time.

Current AdSense participants include the Food Network, Weather.com, ABC.com, Internet Broadcasting Systems, Lycos Europe, New York Post Online Edition, Reed Business Information, US News & World Report, and iVillage.

Contextual Marketing

This is a newly emerging but extremely targeted and effective form of promoting your online business. Consumers download specific software from a contextual marketing network organizer at no cost and install it on their desktops. When the consumer is about to make a purchase for a specific product or service or is placing a search query for that item, the software will beam advertising messages from suppliers of that product or service, offering some incentive to the consumer such as discounts or promotional offers. Through this facility, the advertiser (supplier) is getting an opportunity to promote his offering to a targeted consumer and that too at the point of sale or when there is an intention to buy. Thus contextual marketing offers a highly targeted marketing tool that connects the supplier with a genuine lead and spurs transaction.

The effectiveness of contextual marketing can be seen from the fact that response rates and conversion rates are from 5 to 20 times higher than the results from conventional online advertising.

Google AdSense Contextual Marketing

Google AdSense is a fast and easy way for website publishers of all sizes to display relevant, text-based, un-obtrusive Google AdWords ads on their website's content pages and earn money. Because the ads are related to what your users are looking for on your site, you'll finally have a way to both monetize and enhance your content pages. The program is free, and Google pays you for clicks on the AdWords ads on your site.

There are no strict criteria for acceptance into the AdSense program, which, unlike other ad networks, do not place minimum traffic requirements on applicants. The only real criteria are the standard “acceptable content” requirements that exist just about everywhere. Of course, AdSense wants to attract quality content sites, and will only allow AdSense members to serve one ad per page – the service can't be used for both banners and skyscrapers.

Once you've been accepted, you'll be able to run AdSense advertisements on any site you own using the same ad code, provided you obey the guidelines. Reporting doesn't occur in real time but is updated regularly throughout the day. Currently, you cannot view reports based on a domain or site basis if you run the ads on more than one site.

This is what Google says about what makes AdSense different from others

This innovative new Google business solution will help you unleash the true revenue potential of your site.

AdSense – Earning affiliate commissions AdSense is simple to join without any entry costs No technical skills required. Just a few lines of code to be copy-pasted

Only ads relevant to your content appear

AdSense automatically shows appropriate ads for different sections. So it saves a great deal of time and energy searching for relevant advertisers for different sections

You're free to concentrate on providing good content and Google does the work of finding the best ads for your pages

You can filter up to 200 URLs, so you can block ads for sites that don't meet your standards. You can also block strong competitors

Access base of 100,000 advertisers AdSense disadvantages

Low flexibility ~, Unlike other advertising sites where you can choose your advertisers and make choices on basis of payout, display, and frequency, AdSense proves to be pretty inflexible.

Free advertising — The ad panels say “Ads by Google” – free advertising for Google. You don't earn anything if someone clicks on that link.

You can filter out 200 URLs. For big sites, this figure is not adequate

Minimum payout is $100, which is fair enough for most webmasters but keeps the smaller ones out.

Revenue sharing isn't disclosed by AdSense. Considering Google's reputation maybe it can be trusted, but such disclosures, especially with regards to revenue sharing, should have been made.

Despite all your affiliate marketing efforts, you don't seem to earn a single penny from your affiliate program! You scratch your head and wonder why some super affiliates can earn hundreds or even thousands of dollars without much effort. You wanted to earn the kind of income they are earning.

Here are the 5 Main Reasons – Earning affiliate commissions

Reason 1 – You have not done anything at all – Earning affiliate commissions

The number 1 reason why your affiliate marketing fails is that you have not done anything at all. That is why there are no monthly cheques coming your way at the moment. So you should stop procrastinating, take action and do something right now!

Unlike you, the Super affiliates will probably take action when they see the opportunity and already few steps ahead of you.

Reason 2 – Successful business takes time to build – Earning affiliate commissions

Affiliate marketing just like any business takes time to grow. You cannot expect to earn some big bucks fast from your affiliate business. You need planning and preparation for your affiliate business to become a success. Do not be disappointed if you have made some efforts and have not yet seen the results. This does not mean that you are on the wrong track. But, in fact, you're already on the right track by TAKING some ACTION!

When I study these super affiliates and some successful people, I found out that most of them take a long time building up their business. They spent the bulk of their time building ‘assets' that will bring them the passive income later. Robert Kiyosaki said that assets are things that bring in income. If you take a look at affiliate business, the assets will be our database of prospects and website traffic. Most Super Affiliates have a massive database of prospects that they took most of the time building.

Reason 3 – Firing your ‘bullets' at the wrong target or too many targets – Earning affiliate commissions

You might be grumbling that you haven't started seeing results yet or are facing obstacles along the way. Another reason for this to happen is that you might be firing your ‘bullets' at the wrong target or firing at too many targets. What I mean is that if you do not have a plan of what to do and what not to do, you might be ‘throwing your money down the drain' or wasting your efforts too.

All successful people know ultimately what their goals are or what they want to achieve and try to get there. They are always focused on a goal at a time. This is also the same for you. Set goals or results that you want to achieve, plan and stay focus when trying to get there. In this way, you will be on target towards succeeding in your affiliate marketing business. Unlike you, the Super Affiliates will probably have many strategies and business ideas layout in concrete plans or goals for their business.

Reason 4 – Failed to Treat your Online Business like a REAL Business – Earning affiliate commissions

Another reason is that you might fail because you never treat your affiliate marketing business as a real business. Most people when first started online is not serious about their affiliate marketing business. They either do not put in enough efforts or procrastinate. When you are not serious about the thing that you are doing, most of the time you will be failed. So, TREAT your business like a real business. When you start to treat your affiliate marketing business like a real business, you will start to plan and execute the strategies to make your business growth. You will then see real results which can be affiliate incomes or business profits. Super Affiliates just like you and me start out small initially. Their business is able to grow because they treat them like REAL Business.

Reason 5 – You Failed to Have a Good System – Earning affiliate commissions

The key for any business to succeed, be it Online or Offline, is to have a system. This system must be a system that good and works well too. To succeed in affiliate marketing, you need a system that is proven and best around in the business. To find such a good system, you can try to model the best persons around in the business. Study their system and find out how they work and how you can leverage on them.

For affiliate marketing, the best way to learn the system is to join the system and learn how it works. Most Super Affiliates have spent their time joining and studying other peoples system before establishing their own. They usually are Super Affiliates of those affiliate programs that have a good system with good payout too.